Edgeless Price Tops $0.0077 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, ABCC and Upbit. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $895,779.00 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

