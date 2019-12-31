eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.91.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 152.05 and a beta of 1.17.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.