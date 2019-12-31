Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives $8.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 169.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 67.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. 121,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.84. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

