Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Cap of $280,007.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Kyber Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $280,007.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, TDAX, IDEX, Gate.io, IDAX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.