Elementeum Reaches Market Cap of $36,245.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $36,245.00 and $2.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00192000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.01322166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,004,511 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com.

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

