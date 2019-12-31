Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

