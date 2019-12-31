Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $28,241.00 and $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.01804942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

