Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,303. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,024,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,221,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Embraer by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265,031 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Embraer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.