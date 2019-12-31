Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 300000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Rice purchased 3,032,678 shares of Emerald Bay Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,326.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,728,178 shares in the company, valued at C$117,281.78.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

