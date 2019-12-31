Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Emmis Communications news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,994 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,786 shares of company stock valued at $299,267. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Emmis Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,739 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emmis Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 4,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,536. Emmis Communications has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Emmis Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

