Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $101.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,504 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

