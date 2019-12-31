Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

