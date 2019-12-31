Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives $7.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECA. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Encana news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 25.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. 470,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,865,602. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. Encana has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

