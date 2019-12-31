Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.