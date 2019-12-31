Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $50.85 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00028725 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Energi has a market capitalization of $50.85 million and $463,422.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,156,252 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

