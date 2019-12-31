Energo Trading Down 9.3% This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Energo has a market capitalization of $218,763.00 and approximately $395.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.06052006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.