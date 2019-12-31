Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 5,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.67. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

