Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enova International by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enova International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $789.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

