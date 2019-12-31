EnterCoin Market Capitalization Tops $33,212.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 145.7% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $33,212.00 and $10,399.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.06049875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

