Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives $32.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth $12,769,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth $1,723,000.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,560. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

