EOS Price Tops $2.63 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00036132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, WazirX, BitFlip and CoinEx. In the last week, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,383,003 coins and its circulating supply is 946,682,992 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kuna, CPDAX, DOBI trade, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, BitMart, CoinEx, Rfinex, Bit-Z, Tidebit, Kraken, Coinrail, Bitbns, Gate.io, Tidex, LBank, Hotbit, DragonEX, Coinsuper, QBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, YoBit, CoinExchange, WazirX, RightBTC, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, ABCC, BitFlip, Koinex, BCEX, Exrates, Coinbe, Zebpay, Liqui, BigONE, Livecoin, Coindeal, OEX, Mercatox, IDAX, Exmo, IDCM, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Cryptopia, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Huobi, OKEx, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, Bitfinex, EXX, Neraex, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bibox, Kucoin, GOPAX, Cryptomate, COSS, Binance, C2CX, Coinone, Cobinhood and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

