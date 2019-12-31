EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.00.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $210.51 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.85 and its 200 day moving average is $190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.