EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.16 Million

Analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will announce $419.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.52 million. EQM Midstream Partners posted sales of $384.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,503 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,389 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,478,000 after acquiring an additional 923,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 838,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 736,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

EQM stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

