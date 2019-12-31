Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 234.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE EQ opened at $4.19 on Monday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

