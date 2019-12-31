Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.42.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $580.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $343.58 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock worth $724,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.