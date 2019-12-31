Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 18025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

