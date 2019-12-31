ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.