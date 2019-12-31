ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

GAMR opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.