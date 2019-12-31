Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $122,275.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.