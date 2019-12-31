Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ETON stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

