Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLWT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 3,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

