Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $568.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $334.00 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.65.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

