Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,083,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evolution Petroleum worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 743,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,435,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 351,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 203,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,211,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPM. TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

