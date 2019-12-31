Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Trading Up 2%

Exeo Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. Its products under development include Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz smart TV keyboards; and Extreme Gamer products.

