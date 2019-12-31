Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $4.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,663. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

