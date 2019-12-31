EXMR FDN Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00010265 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $30,554.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.18 or 0.05983704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

