Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a coverage optimism score of -4.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NCLH opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $68.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

