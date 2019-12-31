Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Textron (NYSE:TXT) Share Price

Media coverage about Textron (NYSE:TXT) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Textron earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. Textron has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

