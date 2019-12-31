Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 27,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.86. 5,519,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,083,646 shares of company stock worth $388,895,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

