Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,370 shares of company stock worth $6,979,721. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 61,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,498. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.