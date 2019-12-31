Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.