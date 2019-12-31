Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDUS. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 71.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

