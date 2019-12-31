Financial Analysis: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) vs. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $530.89 million 2.11 -$22.93 million $1.42 23.13 Rockwell Medical $63.39 million 2.38 -$32.13 million ($0.47) -5.02

Natus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.71% 10.43% 6.48% Rockwell Medical -57.77% -139.38% -68.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Rockwell Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 295.48%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natus Medical beats Rockwell Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, RenalPure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

