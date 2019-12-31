Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Critical Contrast

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $189.21 million 2.71 $39.53 million N/A N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.69 $27.34 million N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 20.81% 11.60% 1.07% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 13.46% 6.85% 0.69%

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

