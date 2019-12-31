First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

FIBK stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,411.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 251,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 219,802 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

