First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $68,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 72.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.