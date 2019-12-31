First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 136,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $693.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

