First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.53

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 1178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $689.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

