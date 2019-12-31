First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

FAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,436. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

