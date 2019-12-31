First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FDEU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

